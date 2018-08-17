The three men the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office suspects of being responsible for shooting 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva were arrested this week.

JSO caught 21-year-old Abrion Price when he was pulled over driving a car with a broken taillight. He took off running, but a K9 unit tracked him down.

At his first appearance in court Friday, Price's sister told First Coast News he is wrongly accused.

Price was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The judge ruled he have no bond for his murder charge, and a $1,000,000 bond was set for his charge of possession.

"Growing up my brother was a good young man. I'm sorry about the loss of that child, but my brother didn't kill nobody," said Price's sister, Johnetrice Price.

His family members said he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. "He heard shots and went to running, he was eating at Dunkin, you can see it in the video," said Johnetrice.

Heidy's grandmother, Gloria Argentina Rivas Rosa, had these words for the men in custody: "One thing I’ll tell you, if you repent God will forgive you."

She said she can't sleep, now that her granddaughter Heidy isn't there to sleep with her. She's thankful it took less than a week for the suspects to be caught.

Nineteen-year-old Stanley Harr17-year-oldear old Trevonte Phoenix were arrested Monday night. After tips from the community, 21 year old Abrion Price joins them in jail.

"They’ll never be able to fully pay for what they’ve done," said Gloria Argentina Rivas Rosa in Spanish. "But we feel better knowing they aren’t on the streets hurting other people."

Price's next court appearance is Sept. 6.

