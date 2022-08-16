Family of Rashaud Fields, attorney John M. Phillips to discuss murder case Wednesday

Rashaud Fields was killed just few hours after graduation near the 10700 block of Pine Estates Road in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

The family of Rashaud Fields, an 18-year-old murdered while celebrating his high school graduation earlier this year, will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning.

The event will also be hosted by Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips of the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt and Ronnie and Janice Fields at 10:30 a.m.

In May, Fields graduated from Raines High School and was planning on attending Keiser University in West Palm Beach with a full scholarship.

His family now seeks the public’s help in getting answers regarding his death which occurred just a few hours after graduation near the 10700 block of Pine Estates Road.

They say they are hoping someone will come forward with information and would like to announce a new reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reportedly confirmed Fields was shot and killed due to no fault of his own.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or surveillance videos that might identify the shooter or shooters.