The family of a man shot to death by a Jacksonville police officer and their attorney have called a 2 p.m. Thursday news conference at the State Attorney's Office.

Jamee Johnson, 22, was shot to death Saturday by JSO Officer J. Garriga during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Buckman Street in Jacksonville's Urban Core neighborhood.

Police have not yet released details about what initiated the stop.

"Following the death of Jamee Johnson, a press conference has been scheduled with the family and counsel ... At this time the family and counsel will speak with the District Attorney's Office regarding the case," according to a news release from the Law Offices of Lee Merritt.

Police said Garriga and Officer K. Graham were patrolling the area just after 5 p.m. when they made the traffic stop, JSO Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference Saturday night.

Garriga made contact with Johnson and during their conversation, the officer realized the driver had a handgun, Waters said. Johnson was ordered out of the vehicle.

Police say Johnson exited the dark-colored four-door vehicle and a struggled ensued. Waters said the driver went back to his vehicle, accelerated toward Garriga while reaching for a gun.

Garriga shot Johnson four times in the chest, family members told First Coast News.

Waters said Graham did not fire his service weapon.

Garriga and Graham were equipped with body cameras and have been placed on paid administrative leave, Waters said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and have since been released. The nature of their injuries were not disclosed.

Waters said Johnson had no criminal history.

Police released a photo of a gun on the passenger-side seat in Johnson's car.

JSO released this photo of what they say is a gun on the passenger-seat in Johnson's vehicle. Police said he reached for it and was shot four times.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office