JACKSONVILLE — Few words sum up how Victoria Broadwater is feeling two days after her mother was killed, her sister seriously hurt at the Townsend Apartments from a brutal stabbing attack.

“I’m broken.”

Broadwater is the oldest of five siblings, who all loved their mother Barbara. One of Broadwater’s latest memories with her mom stands out in her mind.

“She had her granddaughter, my daughter, she would hold her and kiss her and talked to her, let her know how much she loved her. I’m just glad I was able to see her the day before she was killed,” Broadwater said.

Barbara Elaine Grubbs stayed at home to take care of the kids when they were growing up. She was recently working at Krystal.

Rebecca Grubbs worked at a non-profit organization called Step Up for Students to help students earn scholarships. Broadwater says that Rebecca loved her three children and loved to help other kids in need.

“I pray that she can recover, her life is never going to be the same after this, but she’s here,” Broadwater said.

Broadwater says that her sister is still in critical condition but is responding to treatment.

After an unexpected tragedy, the family needs comfort and prayers.

They also hope that Alonzo Cole, the suspect in this case, is brought to justice.

“I just miss my mom, I miss her so much. I wish she was here. I’m praying for my sister to come out and respond, I want her to know I’m here for her, I’m here for the kids and I’m always going to be there.’

You can contribute to the family’s GoFundMe page by clicking this link.

A funeral date has not been set.

JSO is still searching for Cole, and anyone who has seen him is asked to call police.

