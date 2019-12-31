An attorney for the family of a man shot and killed Christmas night during a party at a Jacksonville bar says the family's legal team will investigate the incident to determine what the bar could have done to prevent the shooting.

"We live in a day and age where mass shootings and mass killing have become the new normal," said attorney Marwan Porter on behalf of the family of Johhny Holloway, a 28-year-old father of three who was shot and killed during a party at Live Bar. "Business establishments must take the proper precautions to make sure that they have security measures to prevent these things from happening."

During a media address Tuesday, Porter accused the bar of cutting corners and forgoing security measures -- such as pat-downs -- that were usually in place. Porter accuses security guards at Live Bar of being paid under the table to let patrons in without being properly searched.

"When people cut corners, individuals die -- that's the bottom line," Porter said. "We're going to look into why this [shooting] happened, what went wrong, what they could have done to prevent this from happening so that it never happens again.

Porter also accuses the bar of being insincere with its statements following the deadly shooting.

"There were some statements that were made that out of respect for the family, they shut down the Live Bar for a couple of days -- we think that's a bunch of baloney," Porter said. "What they were doing in those couple days when they shut down was scraping up the blood off the floor in that club. That's what was going on."

The attorney said the bar was gearing up for its biggest event of the year -- Tuesday night's New Year's Eve party.

"We are concerned that people who attend that establishment may not be safe," Porter said. "What has the establishment done to ensure that their patrons who will come there tonight are safe, that they're protected..."

As Porter addressed the media, family members of Holloway could be seen behind him, crying and leaning on each other for support.

"The kids are grieving," Porter said. "They're young so they're trying to understand all of this. Part of them still thinks daddy's going to come home, so this happening on Christmas -- the night of Christmas -- is tough. One would never expect something like this."

The shooting happened late Christmas Eve at 11:56 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the 300 block of E Bay St in reference to a call of an individual that had been shot.

Police said one victim was taken to a nearby hospital from the scene with non-life threatening injuries and there was an additional victim that checked themselves into the hospital.

Holloway later died from his injuries.