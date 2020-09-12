Family mourns Jacksonville woman shot by boyfriend; nephew wounded

Alexander James Wiggins, the man arrested in the shooting death, was Robinson's boyfriend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman killed Nov. 17 in a double shooting in the city's Lackawanna community has been identified as Keteria Shanell Robinson, according to a newly released Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Along with the 29-year-old woman's name is information that Alexander James Wiggins, the man arrested in the shooting death, was Robinson's boyfriend.

Robinson's sister has started a GoFundMe account to help the family, which includes four children.

"My sister was killed to gun violence," Michann Jones wrote. "We have no life insurance and she left behind four children. My son was also shot, but he survived so my family and I are going through a lot right now. Please keep us in your prayers and any little helps."

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Maplewood Street, just north of Edison Avenue, police said. Officers found Robinson and a man in a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a suspect fled in a black Chevrolet Impala. Wiggins was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with second-degree murder as well as attempted murder and shooting deadly missiles, his report said. There is no other information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Wiggins previously was arrested in 2019 on charges of violating an injunction for domestic violence and making threats, according to court documents. That arrest warrant said a former girlfriend who had a child with Wiggins told authorities she found her tires slashed after he had banged on her door and left. She said he told her if she called police, "I'll kill you," according to the warrant. That case was dropped in January, court records show.

Wiggins also filed a 2018 domestic-violence injunction against the same former girlfriend, saying she punched him in the head. He said she "had me arrested for something I did not do to her," resulting in 43 days in jail.

He also said she "continues to harass me" despite her own active injunction filed against him that same year. Her injunction said she was punched and threatened at gunpoint during an argument.

Dan Scanlan: (904) 359-4549