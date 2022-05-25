'You took my nephew away, but you will never take his dream away:' Family mourns Jacksonville teen killed in shooting

Family say 18-year-old Rashaud Fields had a big personality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a young man killed just hours after his high school graduation are grieving and speaking out.

Rashaud Fields was a popular football player at William Raines High School, described by his family as a loving, gentle soul.

“That was my cousin, he was fun, he was aggravating also, but he ain’t never bother nobody he was just playful," Jaden Snodgrass, Fields' cousin, said.

“In the morning, the first thing he’d do is he’d bust in the room and aggravate his parents... 'Come take me to Chick-fil-A... Come take me to Rally’s I need a burger.' You know that was just Dookie he was like a big teddy," Kizzy James, Fields' cousin, said.

A talented football player, the young man was going to continue his football career at Keiser University in the fall.

"You took my nephew away, but you will never take his dream away, so I say to the families, to everyone and their support, we thank you for all your hospitality because there is no rest for us until there’s closure," Wyllena Williams, Fields' aunt, said.

“I’m going to miss my nephew, so I ask if anyone has any information would they please come forward," Felicia Demps, Fields' aunt said.

“I’m asking for the Black men to stand up in Jacksonville because we’re missing, we’re missing in action, we’re missing in presence, we’re missing collectively. And once we get these black men together, raise our families, we can curb the violence," Diallo-Sekou, Chairman Kinetic Empire, said.