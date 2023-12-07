Family members of man killed in 'execution style' murder in Baker County reflects on his legacy

Ryba Sigers-Whitehead, the sister of David “Daniel” Sigers, remembers her brother as being full of life and always smiling.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of one of the men killed in an 'execution style' double murder in Baker County are reflecting on his legacy.

David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida last year.

Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19, and Curtis Peyton Austin, 16, have since been indictedon charged related to their deaths.

Ryba Sigers-Whitehead, the sister of Sigers, remembers her brother as being full of life and always smiling. She says he loved life and enjoyed the simple things like hunting on our family land, planting his garden and watching the wildlife from his front porch.

Full statement from Sigers-Whitehead:

"Daniel was my brother. He was the second to oldest of 5 children. 4 boys and myself made for an amazing childhood. Daniel and I had an unspoken bond and mutual respect. He called me, "Sis". I don't ever remember us having an argument.

Daniel was full of life and always smiling. He loved life and enjoyed the simple things like hunting on our family land, planting his garden, grilling and cooking, watching the wildlife from his front porch, and he looked forward to, as he called it, "Jam sessions" with his friends. He loved music, playing the guitar and harmonica and writing song lyrics with his friends.

In his younger days, Daniel was an athlete and played football for the Baker County Wildcats. After graduation, Daniel joined the United States Army and served for several years. After returning home he completed his apprenticeship program and worked in different areas.

Several years ago, Daniel was diagnosed with an autoimmune blood clotting disease. Due to this condition, Daniel lost one of his legs to amputation. He struggled at first but quickly overcome and had a positive outlook on life. One thing he was passionate about was his faith and belief in God. He would say, He may have taken my leg but not my life." He adjusted and continued to enjoy all the things he loved. He even helped my Dad put up a fence and put a new finish (marcite) on my inground pool with one leg. He was determined to keep going and overcome.

Just a few months prior to his murder, he was having pain and discomfort in his remaining leg. A few weeks prior to his death the Dr. 's told him he was losing circulation in that leg as well and that amputation was possibly inevitable in the future. He was unable to walk, stand or put weight on his only leg. He was basically confined to his wheelchair. This is the reason he was allowing his friend, Bo to stay in his home. Bo had only been staying for a short time, helping Daniel before this tragedy happened. Unfortunately, Daniel was defenseless and unable to defend himself from the suspects that entered his home.

Daniel did not physically hurt anyone and did not deserve to be killed and taken away from us. It was senseless!

Daniel was a faithful brother and friend to many. He is missed every day by us, his family and numerous friends. Several days out of the week, numerous friends stopped by to check on him, visit, play some music and have a "jam session" or have a chat about his Lord and savior. A subject he talked about often.

Due to his condition, Daniel stayed close to home most of the time other than Dr appointments and never bothered anyone. He didn't deserve to have his life taken away at the hands of anyone.

We believe in the power of prayer and we pray for guidance, peace and endurance as we go through the difficult months ahead, dealing with this trial and all it entails.

It's been almost a year now since our family was turned upside down and our hearts broken. The pain and grief does not go away. The torment this has caused my parents and our family is something I don't wish on anyone. It's an indescribable heartache!

We are grateful to the Baker County Sheriff's office, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden, the investigators and his staff for all the effort, countless hours, days and dedication they have poured into this case.

This is just the start of a long process to get justice for my brother, but we will be there every step of the way. We will be his voice and pray justice prevails.