A family member of the pregnant teenager who has been missing for three weeks has been arrested and charged with felony sexual battery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Johnathan Quiles, 33, on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. According to family, he is the uncle of the missing teen.

Quiles is being arrested for an alleged sexual battery that occurred December 12, 2017 in the 1500 block of 16th St. East on Jacksonville's Eastside.

JSO says there is no connection to the disappearance of Iyana Sawyer.

The police report says Quiles was arrested at his place of work, Ace Pick-A-Park.

The manager told First Coast News that about 6-8 officers came in and arrested Quiles while he was working on a job. He said the officers just put him in handcuffs and left, and hasn't heard from JSO since.

Naomi Quiles, Johnathan's wife, says she learned of her husband's arrest as the media did. She told First Coast News that she is very upset, and her priority remains to find her niece Iyana.

Naomi added that she does not know who the sexual battery victim is in the case against her husband.

Information gathered by detectives was significant enough they informed JSO's homicide and missing persons unit.

Quiles is being held on a $250,000 bond.

If you have information about Iyana Sawyer's whereabouts please contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

