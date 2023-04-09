Family identify teen killed in Sandalwood neighborhood shooting

Family say Me’Kel Queen had just started high school and had dreams of playing basketball.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 15-year-old shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood neighborhood is speaking out as investigators search for answers.

Family members have identified the 15-year-old as Me’Kel Queen.

Family say Me’Kel had just started high school and had dreams of playing basketball.

His father, Donnell Queen last spoke with his son Saturday morning, just hours before he was murdered.

“I feel very weak, I’m just heartbroken," Donnell Queen, said.

“I can’t feel his spirit anymore, it hurts me to even be in the same area, I loved him with all my heart."

Queen is legally blind, and listening back to old recordings are one of the only ways to remember his first born child.

“I wanna lay my son to rest, and just feel some type of peace," Queen.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 10700 block of Java Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a male juvenile unresponsive in the road.

Witnesses reported fighting prior to the shooting, but investigators are still trying to uncover what happened.

“We got to do something about this gun violence and violence period there’s not reason why people should handle any type of conflict with a gun," Queen said.

“We’re just heartbroken, we just want justice for Me’Kel," said Lynn Queen.

Queen says Me’Kel had friends in this area, but he can’t think of who would do this to his son. The family has started a gofundme to help with funeral cost.