Family identify Clay County man killed in hit-and-run, ask community for help

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The family of a 45-year-old man killed while riding his bike in Clay County is asking for help finding the car that fled the scene.

The family identified Richard Humphries as the victim.

“He loved people, I mean he was a happy person, he was the type of person that would give the shirt off his back if that’s what you needed," said Lori Wofford, Humphries' aunt

His aunt says he grew up in Alabama and moved to Middleburg about a decade ago with two brothers and his mom.

“It was nothing new for him to ride this area. He was just leaving a friend’s house at 7:30 at night, you would have never thought, but with it being dark," Wofford said.

Humphries was hit on N. Mimosa Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Loretta Knappenberger says he had just left her home to go to the store.

“He was going to be back within 30 to 45 minutes," she says. "An hour and a half went by, I hadn’t heard anything from him, that’s not like. And I had this feeling and then my mom came home and said, that they had the road blocked off down there, and she didn’t know what was going on, and I knew right then something was wrong."

Knappenberger spent her Sunday morning knocking on doors, telling her neighbors about the white PT cruiser with front end damage that FHP say fled the scene.

Family are hoping someone comes forward.

“Anybody that could help, we would definitely appreciate any help. You know we need them found, and we need to know why did they leave and why did they not stay and possibly try to help him," Wofford said.