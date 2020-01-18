First Coast News has learned the name of the man who was shot and killed earlier this week inside a Moncrief home Friday night.

Family and friends identified the man as 42-year-old Carl Ward. They say Ward was shot several times during a home invasion along Dodge Road.

This isn't the first time Ward was involved in a shooting, they said. His brother said he was shot by a police officer back in 2012, which left him paralyzed.

"He wasn't the type of guy that was out here; man… doing people wrong like that or anything like that, man," said his brother, David Ward Jr. "He definitely didn't deserve, nobody does. But he definitely didn't deserve for somebody to do what they did to him."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office hasn't made any arrests. They also haven't confirmed the victim's identity.