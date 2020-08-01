JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends joined in solidarity with a special candlelight vigil Tuesday night to remember an 18-year-old college student who was killed in a double shooting in Grand Park.

Malik Brown was a college athlete and former Robert E. Lee High School football star known for his talent on the field and inside the classroom. During the vigil, Brown's grandfather, Maurice Brown Sr., said he had potential and was destined for greatness.

"This is the worst feeling you could ever have," he said. "He was a nice young man. He was always respectful, didn't have any problems out of him, good student in school, good athlete -- he did it all. You know, God saw fit to take him and he took him."

RELATED: 'He was a friend, teammate, son...' Former Robert E. Lee HS student killed in Grand Park double shooting, friends say

On Friday, Brown was shot and killed during a robbery according to investigators. It happened near an apartment complex while Brown was home on winter break from college. The search is still on for the shooter while Brown's father, Maurice Brown Jr., continues to plead for answers.

"Imagine if it was your son. My son is gone today," he said. "Like I said, his bags are packed, he was going back to school. Now I have to go down there and pick up his stuff. Imagine if it was your son."

Brown's family is also calling for the community to come together and help bring an end to gun violence.

"We need to love each other," Brown Sr. said. "Stop this senseless violence. Parents love and raise your children, don't just let your kids grow."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. If you'd like to donate click here.

RELATED: 'They took my son away': Parents of former Jacksonville HS football player asking for unity, end to violence after son's death