JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Arlington family is distraught after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office raided their home in search for a suspect who was not there.

At around 11 a.m., Police and SWAT surrounded a home along Shady Oaks Drive in Arlington Manor in search for a man with an active warrant.

Dozens of homes were placed on lockdown as officers used what appeared to be tear gas to coax out a suspect. Authorities cleared the scene at around 3 p.m.

"Before all this happened, I seen at least six of them and they actually came into my house and asked me questions," said neighbor Jamey Dames. "They were locked and loaded looking like Call of Duty."

Neighbors told First Coast News no one was arrested, but the family inside the home was distressed upon discovering their ransacked house.

JSO said the search was not connected to a murder that happened down the street just two days prior.

First Coast News reached out to JSO for information, but have not yet received a response.