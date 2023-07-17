Family demands justice for Nassau 9-month-old killed by fentanyl

Baby Elijah's family is asking that his mother, who is accused of putting fentanyl in his bottle, receives the maximum penalty for the crime.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County family is grieving the loss of a 9-month-old baby named Elijah, who police say died of a fentanyl overdose at the end of June.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced during a press conference last week that a 9-month-old, who was not identified at the time, had died after he was given fentanyl in a bottle. Family confirmed to First Coast News that he was the child of two 17 year olds.

The child's mother was arrested for the crime. She faces charges of aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

The family of his father, 17-year-old Phillip Word, is hoping for the maximum punishment for the baby’s mother. He confirmed to First Coast News that the baby's mother is 17-year-old McKailey Delmonico.

The baby was found not breathing with no pulse in a Callahan home on June 26.

Police say he died from an overdose and had enough fentanyl in his system to kill ten adults.

Investigators say Delmonico admitted to filling the child’s bottle with formula and what she thought was cocaine -- but instead was fentanyl.

Elijah's grandfather says he is dedicated to seeing a punishment handed down. “I will be at every court date she has and I will make sure that she gets the maximum sentence she can.”