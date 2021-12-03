'A heart of gold:' Family describes woman who died after reportedly being tortured, waterboarded in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report indicates that she was suffering from a fractured vertebra, indications of brain swelling, bruising, and other injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is in mourning after a 30-year-old woman died after being dropped off at a Jacksonville fire station with horrendous injuries last month.

An aunt identified Chelsea Nicole Thompson as the victim.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report indicates that she was suffering from a fractured vertebra, indications of brain swelling, bruising, and injuries consistent with being bound.

Henry Joseph Lannon II, 37, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery in connection to the case. Police say he confided in an acquaintance that he tied a Jacksonville woman up, waterboarded her and smothered her with a pillow before she died.

"She was an amazing person," Elizabeth Carroll Colage, Thompson's aunt, tells First Coast News. "She had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anyone."

According to an obituary, Thompson attended Baldwin High School and Concorde School for Dental Assistance.

"Chelsea has such a love for people, and especially her family and friends," the obituary reads. "She leaves behind so very many people that will miss her sweet, funny and fighting personality."

According to the arrest report, on Nov. 10, a witness arrived at a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Station with Thompson, who was unresponsive.

Thompson was transported to UF Health and placed in ICU in critical condition. She later died, officials say.

"She didn’t deserve this" says Colageo. "Her children didn’t deserve to lose their mother."

One day after the incident, a police report, indicates Lannon arrived at the home of an acquaintance and stated that he was in "serious trouble." He said he believed he killed someone and that he needed to burn some stuff, an arrest report says.

Lannon later told the individual that he "killed a girl in Jacksonville." He also confessed to tying the woman up, waterboarding her, smothering her with a pillow, and hitting her, the report says.