PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman shot outside of her workplace in Pinellas Park last week has died. Police say the man responsible is her husband. Officers killed him after a tense standoff.

“Everybody in our family is in shock,” said Fay Robertson, the victim’s mother.

The last time Robertson talked to her daughter, Anna Wittman, they were making plans Easter weekend plans.

Now, she's planning to bury her daughter this weekend.

“I'm angry and I'm hurt," Robertson said. "Why he would do that to my daughter and do it to himself when he has two boys that love him?”

David Wittman went to his wife Anna's workplace last week, took her outside and shot her, according to police. He then ran to his house, where police said they had no choice but to kill him after an hours-long standoff.

Anna Wittman's sister, Tonya Robertson, said she never imagined the high school sweethearts' 30-year marriage ending like this.

“I don't even know how to put it together,” she explained. “I'm still trying to wrap my head around it.”

Robertson said Wittman told her husband she needed a break after already trying couples therapy, but her sister never saw any serious warning signs.

“No signs of abuse in no way at all,” Robertson said.

Now both David and Anna Wittman are gone, and their family left filling in the blanks to questions they'll never get answered.

“The only thing I can think of is he just didn't want to live without her,” Fay Robertson said. “He loved her so much he didn't want to live without her.”

Anna Whitman's two adult children are planning services for Saturday.

