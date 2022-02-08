'Execution style murder' | Baker County Sheriff on men found shot in home on Sawtooth Road

Deputies said the two men may have been targeted in what was a brutal scene inside the home where they were found shot to death.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — "These two victims were brutally murdered, and may have been targeted," Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said of the men found shot to death in a home on Sawtooth Road. "It was an execution style murder."

The victims were identified at a briefing Tuesday as David Daniel Sigers, 54, and James Michael "Bo" Thomas, 49.

Sigers had no criminal history Sheriff Rhoden said. Thomas had some minor misdemeanor offenses, nothing since 2019.

Autopsies were performed this morning.

Deputies believe the men were killed over the weekend, and don't think there are any threats to residents in the area.

There are no suspects at this time, Sheriff Rhoden said, and nothing so far in the investigation made him think the incident is drug related.

Deputies responded to 14671 Sawtooth Road Monday at 11:25 p.m. based on a call that someone had been found dead inside the home.

First Coast News spoke to one of the victim’s family who said they believe Sigers was robbed because they heard his guns were missing from his home.