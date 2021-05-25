Exclusive: Northside man shot after stopping car burglars recovering at home

Donald Jones said he chased off a group of teens who were attempting to break into his wife’s car on Key Adam Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With his injured leg propped up, Donald Jones flipped through his home surveillance footage to recount last Wednesday morning when he put an end to a string of car burglaries in his neighborhood.

“It happened so fast," Jones described.

He said he chased off a group of teens who were attempting to break into his wife’s car on Key Adam Drive in North Jacksonville.

“It kind of like angered me a little bit – for me to look out my window and see all these guys on my property, in my property, vandalizing my property," Jones explained. "So, I mean, I just wish it would have never happened.”

When he caught up with them, Jones said they shot him in the leg two times. Now, he's having to lay low after surgery.

“That doctor told me 12 weeks with this type of injury, knowing that I have pins in my knee," he said.

Jones has to be on his feet for his job and doesn’t know how long he won’t be able to provide for his wife and four children.

“I just know God got his hands over me," Jones explained. "I know he covered me. I know he covered my family. And I know he will get us through this right here.”

Burns said he’s tried, so far without success, to get help from victim services. The Jones family also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

As of Tuesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said both of these investigations are still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about the string of burglaries or shooting, you can report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 866-845-8477.