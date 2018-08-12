Ex-fiance of slain Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrea Washington appeared in Duval County court Saturday morning after being arrested on charges related to her murder.

Danny Ray Beard, 36, made his first appearance in front of a judge and was up only a brief moment as he was denied bond. He did not enter a plea.

While being walked out of the courtroom, Beard looked back and winked toward the back of the room.

Beard was engaged to Andrea Washington, 37, who was found dead inside her Northside home on Sept. 17.

Washington had filed for a protection order against Beard on Sept. 6, telling the court in her petition that Beard threatened her with a gun. She also reported he pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach.

Prior to the protection order, Washington had already filed a separate police report against Beard on Sept. 2 for aggravated assault, at the encouragement of a friend.

The day Washington was found dead, Beard appeared in court to defend the domestic violence injunction against him. A court dismissed the temporary restraining order because Washington did not attend--nor could she since she was already deceased.

