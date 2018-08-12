The ex-fiancé of a Navy Chief Petty Officer found murdered in her Jacksonville home was arrested for murder Friday, according to the Duval County Jail.
Danny Ray Beard, 36, briefly appeared before a judge Saturday morning.
WATCH: Ex-fiance of slain Navy Chief Petty Officer winks after appearing before Duval Co. judge
Danny Ray Beard, 36, was engaged to Andrea Washington, 37, who was found dead inside her Northside home on Sept. 17.
Washington had filed for a protection order against Beard on Sept. 6, telling the court in her petition that Beard threatened her with a gun. She also reported he pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach.
Prior to the protection order, Washington had already filed a separate police report against Beard on Sept. 2 for aggravated assault, at the encouragement of a friend.
The day Washington was found dead, Beard appeared in court to defend the domestic violence injunction against him. A court dismissed the temporary restraining order because Washington did not attend--nor could she since she was already deceased.
Beard is being held on no bond. His next court appearance is Saturday at 9am.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
