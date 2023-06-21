Ex-fiancé of Jacksonville Navy chief petty officer pleads guilty to her murder

Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrea Washington filed a restraining order against Danny Beard for abuse in 2018. Eleven days later, he murdered her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Danny Ray Beard, the ex-fiance of slain Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrea Washington, 37, has pleaded guilty to her murder. Washington, also a mother of three, was shot and killed in 2018.

He has not been sentenced yet but as part of a plea deal, he will serve between 25 and 30 years.

Beard had abused Washington in the past. She filed a protection order against him on Sept. 6, 2018 -- 11 days before she was killed. The day she was found dead, Beard appeared in court to defend the restraining order. It was dismissed because Washington was absent; she was already dead at the time.

Two weeks before her death, on Sept. 2, 2018, Washington reported a violent assault. She told police Beard broke down doors, smashed her iPad, kicked her in the stomach and held a gun to her head.

Beard was never arrested or charged in the alleged aggravated assault. He was never interviewed or contacted by police or prosecutors.