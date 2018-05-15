The ex-boyfriend of a Nassau County woman who went missing over the weekend has been arrested for allegedly violating his probation.

Jason Ashley Gee, 37, was picked up at a residence in Hilliard and was wanted for a felony warrant for violation of probation.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Gee’s ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Joleen Rebecca Cummings, who has been missing since Sunday and was last seen on Saturday when she was leaving her job in Yulee at about 5 p.m.

She is 34 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown-blonde hair.

Family members do not dispute a domestic call from last Wednesday. A neighbor said they heard Joleen and her ex-boyfriend Jason Gee argue about him needing a place to stay. Joleen said Jason Gee did not hurt her, but has in the past, according to police reports. When she refused to let him stay, she called Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Gee ran out the back door.

