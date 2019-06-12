Four people are dead, including the suspect, following an active shooting incident Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

In a press conference held by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Morgan said that deputies were initially alerted of a situation on the base at 6:51 a.m.

Upon arrival deputies immediately called for backup, Morgan says.

During the incident, Morgan says shots were exchanged between the responding deputies and the suspect. The suspect died as a result of the shooting.

Two other people died at the base and another person died after being taken to the hospital.

Morgan said that in total, eight people were taken to the hospital, two of which were Escambia County deputies.

Both deputies are expected to make a full recovery.

Dead: 4

Injured: 8, one of whom later died

Deputies say the shooting incident took place in a classroom facility on the base, though they did not get specific.

NAS Pensacola told WTSP the base will be closed for the remainder of the day. Only essential personnel will be allowed onto the base.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis posted on Twitter that he and his team are actively monitoring the shooting and are receiving updates from Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.

