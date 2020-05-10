Donald Lewinski, 65, of West Seneca is charged with criminally negligent homicide following an incident in a bar in September.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is dead and another man is facing a criminally negligent homicide charge over wearing a face mask.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says Donald Lewinski, 65, of West Seneca is charged with criminally negligent homicide following an incident in a bar on September 26.

Flynn says Lewinski and the victim were patrons in a Southwestern Boulevard bar while a band was playing live music.

Flynn says Lewinski was allegedly walking through the bar without a mask, and the victim confronted Lewinski about it. They had a verbal confrontation, but separated. While Lewinski was drinking at the bar, the victim confronted him again. Flynn says surveillance video shows Lewinski stand up and shove the victim with two hands.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered a seizure. He was unresponsive and was taken to ECMC. He never regained consciousness and died four days later.

Lewinski will be arraigned in West Seneca Court at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.