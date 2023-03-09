Jacksonville man gets 50 years for beating, dragging victim behind van in Moncrief in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Feb. 12, 2020.
A man charged in 2019 for beating a person and dragging them behind a van in Moncrief pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder. Eric Bridges Jr. was sentenced to 50 years for the Sept. 27, 2019 incident.
Police said the victim appeared to have been beaten severely and dragged behind a vehicle by the lower extremities. Police said the victim was dragged two blocks starting at the Intersection of West 36th Street and Moncrief Road.
The victim was rushed to a hospital.
An investigation, which included surveillance and an eyewitness, revealed Bridges tied the victim up behind the vehicle and dragged them, according to the State Attorney's Office.
"The witness said the victim was found on nearby Pearce Street still bound and suffering from severe injuries that still hinder him presently," a news release from the State Attorney's Office states.