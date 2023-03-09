Jacksonville man gets 50 years for beating, dragging victim behind van in Moncrief in 2019

Eric Bridges Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Duval County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a September 2019 attempted murder in Moncrief.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Feb. 12, 2020.

A man charged in 2019 for beating a person and dragging them behind a van in Moncrief pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder. Eric Bridges Jr. was sentenced to 50 years for the Sept. 27, 2019 incident.

Police said the victim appeared to have been beaten severely and dragged behind a vehicle by the lower extremities. Police said the victim was dragged two blocks starting at the Intersection of West 36th Street and Moncrief Road.

The victim was rushed to a hospital.

An investigation, which included surveillance and an eyewitness, revealed Bridges tied the victim up behind the vehicle and dragged them, according to the State Attorney's Office.