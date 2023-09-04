Employee hurt in robbery on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A robbery at the Tropical Food Mart on Cassat Avenue left an employee injured Sunday, police said.
A suspect approached the register and pulled out a handgun, robbing the cashier at gunpoint.
The cashier engaged the suspect in a struggle, police said. The cashier sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The injuries were not life-threatening and they are expected to recover.
The suspect is still at large, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.