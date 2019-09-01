An 11-year-old student at Rymfire Elementary School in Flagler County was arrested Tuesday for reportedly bringing a knife to school.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the student hid a kitchen knife in his backpack Monday night and brought it to school the next day. Another student came forward that he reportedly threatened to do physical harm with it.

A school official said they saw the student throw an object over the fence. School authorities said they found a knife behind the school fence.

The student was arrested for a felony charge of exhibiting a weapon on school property.