JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly woman and her son both sustained life-threatening injuries after a domestic incident inside their Bartram Springs home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The 86-year-old woman and her son, 61, were found inside their home at 5900 Green Pond Drive at 11:00 a.m., JSO said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and JSO responded to the home after a concerned relative said they were unable to get in touch with either resident.

Both mother and son were rushed to a local hospital where they remain in life-threatening condition.

There was no evidence of forced entry or a third party inside the home.

JSO has not released details regarding the nature of their injuries.

