Elderly woman robbed outside Ponte Vedra Fresh Market after suspects offer her a 'blessing,' police say

Police say the similar crimes have been reported in surrounding jurisdictions. The suspect's car was later found in South Carolina.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 67-year-old woman was robbed when a group of people offered her a "blessing" in the parking lot of a Ponte Vedra Fresh Market Friday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

A group of people in an SUV stopped the woman to talk with her and asked if they could give her a blessing, which she "reluctantly" went along with.

While "under the guise of the good dead," police said, the woman realized that the suspects were trying to steal her jewelry. She tried to pull away, but they forcibly took the jewelry and ran.

Detectives identified the car off of surveillance footage. The car was later spotted and found on I-95 in South Carolina.

The occupants of the vehicle have been identified and police are working to get a warrant to search it.