JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a purse snatching that left an elderly woman injured.

In the incident happened in a Walmart parking lot on Normandy Boulevard, JOS said. Police say the victim suffered injuries to her head and hand.

If you have any information about the case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

