The medical examiner has ruled the death of a 71-year-old man involved in a fight at an assisted living facility in St. Augustine as a homicide Thursday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the facility on April 9 after a member of the staff found an 84-year-old male resident repeatedly hitting the 71-year-old in the head and face, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that staff was able to seperate the two men, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

He was transferred to another facility, where he later died on April 14, deputies said.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy of the victim and determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with the manner of death being homicide.

Deputies said that due to the medical needs of the suspect, criminal charges for battery of a person over 65 years of age was sent to the State Attorney's Office for review.

This investigation is ongoing, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.