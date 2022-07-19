Man exonerated in 1986 conviction now charged with murder, pleads not guilty

Edward Taylor, who spent 33 years behind bars, wrongfully convicted of child rape, was arrested in a shooting in Jacksonville. He pled not guilty Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville man who served 33 years in prison, wrongfully convicted of child rape, was arrested in connection with a shooting in the city on June 27.

On Tuesday, he entered a plea of not guilty on murder charges and a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge during an appearance in Duval County court.

Edward Clayton Taylor, 57, was charged with attempted murder at the time of the shooting. The charges have since been upgraded to murder in the second degree (intent to kill without premeditation).

A police report says at the time of the shooting, a man was found in the 700 block of Odessa Street with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to UF Health for his injuries, which were serious.

The upgraded charges imply that the victim later died.

Police say a surveillance camera was able to capture video of the shooting.

In the video, police say a man can be seen approaching another man while pointing a gun. The victim was shot in the chest, and then the suspect left in a bronze colored vehicle.

Jacksonville says they later found a matching the suspect description in the 800 block of Spearing Street removing items from the trunk of a bronze colored Hyundai Elantra riddled with bullet holes.

That man was later identified as Taylor, police say.

When questioned about his involvement, Taylor admitted that he was at the scene of the shooting. However, he told police he heard a single gunshot, which prompted him to leave.

He said when he was leaving, he began getting shot at, which prompted him to speed up and get a flat tire.

Vacated conviction in 1986 case

Taylor’s 1986 rape conviction was vacated based on the fact that prosecutors at the time failed to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence.

He was previously released from prison by the Florida parole board 2019, but the judge’s decision last month removed his name from Florida’s sex offender registry.

Attorneys for the Innocence Project of Florida presented multiple reasons Taylor’s conviction should be overturned, including new evidence and prosecutors’ failure to turn over key evidence suggestive of other potential suspects.

They provided this recent statement to First Coast News: