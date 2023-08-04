Palatka man wanted for murder arrested in New Jersey after 20-day search

Edarian Price was arrested in New Jersey Friday morning for the murder of Jermarien T. Edwards, ending a 20-day search for the wanted man.

PALATKA, Fla. — A 20-day search for a Palatka man wanted for murder ended Friday morning when he was arrested, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Police say the murder of Jermarien T. Edwards took place on April 7 at a residence located in the 700 block of North 16th Street in Palatka.

Edarian Price, 17, was identified as a person of interest. He was found and taken into custody in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Taskforce, according to a news release from the department.

The investigation was headed by Palatka Police Major Crimes Unit Detective Sergeant Colten Lee and the State Attorney's Office Homicide Investigative team.