Palatka man wanted for murder arrested in New Jersey after 20-day search

PALATKA, Fla. — A 20-day search for a Palatka man wanted for murder ended Friday morning when he was arrested, according to the Palatka Police Department.
Police say the murder of Jermarien T. Edwards took place on April 7 at a residence located in the 700 block of North 16th Street in Palatka.
Edarian Price, 17, was identified as a person of interest. He was found and taken into custody in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Taskforce, according to a news release from the department.
The investigation was headed by Palatka Police Major Crimes Unit Detective Sergeant Colten Lee and the State Attorney's Office Homicide Investigative team.
Price is being charged with first-degree murder. He will be taken back to Putnam County for booking.