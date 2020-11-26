Early morning shooting leaves woman injured on Thanksgiving

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is expected to recover after a shooting incident early Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of W 12th Street in reference to a shooting incident. When they arrived, police say they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening wound.