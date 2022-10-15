Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lakeshore area

Officers found one man in a car suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Lakeshore area.

Officials say around 3:54 a.m. multiple 911 calls were received regarding residents hearing gun shots in the area of Delmar Street.

Officers arrived to find one male in a car with at least one gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Officers believe the man was in his 30’s. Homicide and crime scene units along with officials from the medical examiners office are trying to ID the man.

JSO has no suspect information to share at this time.