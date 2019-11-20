An unloaded 45-caliber firearm was recovered from a student's backpack at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies, 1157 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

The student, a 17-year-old male, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm on school property, reports say. His backpack was searched because the student was involved in an altercation.

A magazine holding three rounds of ammunition was also found in his possession. Administrators took control of the firearm and magazine and no one was harmed during the incident.

Last year, the high school had a firearm arrest and a total of six arrests were made by police for firearm possession in the county.

As a result, all students at A. Philip Randolph will be screened daily with metal detectors before entering the school starting Wednesday.

The number of metal detectors at Duval County secondary schools were increased in 2018. The daily screening at A. Philip Randolph will continue until the end of the school year.

