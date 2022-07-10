Man with ax tries to enter Duval County elementary school, gets shot by police

A man carrying an ax tried to enter Ruth Upson Elementary School on Friday, police said. The school was placed on lockdown and an officer shot the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday by Duval County schools police after officers say he tried to enter an elementary school holding a large ax. Superintendent Diana Greene said the suspect tried to gain entry through one entrance at Ruth Upson Elementary School, 1090 Dancy St. When that didn't work, he tried another door, Greene said, crediting the school's staff for following procedures preventing the suspect from entering.

The school was placed on lockdown and when the man attempted to leave the campus, a school safety assistant followed him, Greene said. Duval County schools police arrived on the scene after the suspect left the campus. Police encountered him at a nearby church, police said.

Officers shouted commands to the suspect to drop the ax. He refused and was shot once by one of the officers, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.