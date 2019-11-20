A second-grade teacher at Greenland Pines Elementary in Mandarin was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery on a police officer.

Stephanie Leuluai, 52, was arrested by Duval County police after the principal said the teacher was "exhibiting belligerent behavior toward administration," according to a letter sent home with students.

Campus police were called to the principal's office to assist with the confrontation, the letter states. The school was briefly placed on a Code Yellow, which means students remained in their classrooms during the incident.

The lockdown has since been lifted.