Longtime Duval County schools employee accused of, kidnapping, sexual battery of child under 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County School Board employee was arrested last week and charged with kidnapping and several counts of sexual battery on a child. Wayne Williams, 62, has worked for Duval schools for nearly 30 years. During that time, he's worked at about 10 different schools including elementary, middle and high schools.
Police received the initial report in August on a possible capital sexual battery. Williams was identified as the suspect, police said during a news conference Tuesday.
While there is only one victim in this crime, police believe there may be others. Based on the length of Williams tenure with the schools, police said potential victims may now be adults as well as children.
Williams was booked into Duval County jail on Nov. 8 and charged with three counts of capital sexual battery against a victim less than 12, two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 16 and one count of kidnapping, police said.