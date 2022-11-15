Longtime Duval County schools employee accused of, kidnapping, sexual battery of child under 12

Police said Wayne Williams, 62, worked for Duval schools for nearly 30 years at 10 different schools. The child he's accused of sexually abusing is under 12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County School Board employee was arrested last week and charged with kidnapping and several counts of sexual battery on a child. Wayne Williams, 62, has worked for Duval schools for nearly 30 years. During that time, he's worked at about 10 different schools including elementary, middle and high schools.

Police received the initial report in August on a possible capital sexual battery. Williams was identified as the suspect, police said during a news conference Tuesday.

While there is only one victim in this crime, police believe there may be others. Based on the length of Williams tenure with the schools, police said potential victims may now be adults as well as children.