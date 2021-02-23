JSO: Duval County teacher arrested as part of sex crime investigation

Clark faces charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — A teacher and coach in Jacksonville was arrested last week on two separate charges, following an incident Feb. 18, according to a heavily redacted arrest report.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jason Clark, a math teacher at Jean Ribault High School, after a sex crimes investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Clark facetimed the victim and met up with them at a gas station on San Juan Avenue, according to the redacted report.

Clark faces charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

First Coast News reached out to Duval County Schools concerning Clark's arrested. The district said they are aware of the situation, and Clark has been reassigned to duties without student contact pending the outcome of the investigation.