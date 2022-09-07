Duval County school safety officer arrested for alleged sex crimes

The officer is facing charges for lewd and lascivious battery and encouraging or enticing a person under the age of 16 to engage in any type of sexual activity.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A school safety officer for Duval County Public Schools was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the school system.

Shaun Lorenzo Golphin was arrested by Atlantic Beach Police and is facing charges for lewd and lascivious battery and encouraging or enticing a person under the age of 16 to engage in any type of sexual activity. He has been a school safety officer since August 9, 2011. Golphin most recently worked at Fletcher High School, DCPS said in their statement.

“Our job is to protect the public, and it is tremendously disappointing to learn of allegations that a member of our force may have caused harm to a child,” School Police Chief Greg Burton said. “The alleged behaviors fall well short of the high standards of conduct we have for our officers.”

Golphin resigned from his position, according to DCPS. His badge and firearm was retrieved by Chief Burton.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Atlantic Beach Police Department and the State Attorney's Office.