Duval County schools janitor accused of sex crimes impregnated student, officials say

State Attorney Melissa Nelson wrote in a court filing that she intends to introduce evidence of longtime custodian Wayne Williams impregnating a student.

A longtime Duval County Public Schools custodian facing mounting sex crimes charges and a kidnapping charge is now accused of impregnating a student, according to a court filing by State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Wayne Williams, 62, has been charged with several counts of rape of a child, two counts of sexual battery, two new counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and one count of showing obscene materials to a minor, as well as five counts of sexual battery and a kidnapping charge.

At the time Williams was arrested in August, police said they believed there may be other victims.

"There are indications that the suspect has been engaged in this type of activity going back as far as the early 90s," said JSO during the initial news conference. "While this is still an ongoing investigation, we want the public to know that we still believe there are additional victims out there that have not come forward at this point in time those victims could be children or be adults based on their ages."

The new court filing shows that the State intends to introduce evidence showing that Williams impregnated a girl while she attended a school Williams worked at. The filing says that the victim gave birth to the child.