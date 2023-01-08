x
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial

Records show Richard Karl Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on Dec. 24.
Credit: JSO
Richard Karl Johnston, 58, pictured in his mugshot at the time of his arrest. He was pronounced dead while in JSO custody.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Richard Karl Johnston, a 58-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Court records show Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on December 23.

Johnston was being housed in a dorm for at-risk inmates after he had talked about harming himself or others, according to police. Corrections officers and medical personnel were making scheduled rounds Saturday when they found him unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders pronounced Johnston dead at the scene.

Johnston's bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered not to contact the victim. 

Johnston had not been arraigned or formally charged at the time of his death. His arraignment was set for January 17. 

An autopsy will be conducted and an investigation is still underway.

