Driver charged with D.U.I after crash at Georgia-Florida state line kills four, injures a dozen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with several counts of vehicular homicide as well as D.U.I after a deadly pile-up on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line last week.

Nicholas Dewayne Burist, 43, faces a slew of charges and is currently being held on no bond at the Camden County Public Safety Complex.

The Georgia State Patrol told sister station WXIA that at least four people died during the pile-up.

Burist was charged with CMV parts and accessories violation, open container violation, seat belt violation, following too closely, improper lane change and/or failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession of less than 1 oz, serious injury by vehicle and two counts of DUI and five counts of homicide by vehicle.

GSP told WXIA that Burist lost control of the tractor trailer he was driving and veered into the oncoming northbound lane.

Troopers said he then collided with a car, in which two people died, and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A UF Health spokesperson confirmed to First Coast News that the hospital has received 12 patients as a result of the crashes. Eleven of the patients went to the downtown location and one patient to the north location.

The driver of the International tractor trailer, GSP said, was among those taken to UF Health in Jacksonville

"All charges will be handled by Georgia State Patrol, Troop I Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) at the conclusion of their investigation," GSP said to WXIA.

The conditions of the other people involved in the wreck were not fully known as of Saturday morning.