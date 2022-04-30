Police: Driver charged with DUI in Green Cove Springs had a child in the car

After the driver was arrested, damaged the inside of a patrol car.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A driver suspected of driving under the influence for the fourth time had a child inside the car when he was arrested Friday, police said.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department officers responded to a call for a suspected drunk driver in the area of the Magnolia Point Country Club. When officers arrived, they saw the truck drive into a mailbox, GCSPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, David Johns, allegedly failed to stop. The post says that officers were eventually able to stop the driver and administer a DUI investigation.

Johns was subsequently placed under arrest. Officers discovered during the investigation that there was a young child inside the vehicle.

While in police custody, Johns damaged the inside of the vehicle, police said.