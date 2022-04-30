Police: Driver charged with DUI in Green Cove Springs had a child in the car

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A driver suspected of driving under the influence for the fourth time had a child inside the car when he was arrested Friday, police said.
The Green Cove Springs Police Department officers responded to a call for a suspected drunk driver in the area of the Magnolia Point Country Club. When officers arrived, they saw the truck drive into a mailbox, GCSPD wrote in a Facebook post.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, David Johns, allegedly failed to stop. The post says that officers were eventually able to stop the driver and administer a DUI investigation.
Johns was subsequently placed under arrest. Officers discovered during the investigation that there was a young child inside the vehicle.
While in police custody, Johns damaged the inside of the vehicle, police said.
He was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges of felony DUI (the fourth time), DUI with property damage, driving with suspected with fourth revocation, felony criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer and criminal refusal to submit to testing.