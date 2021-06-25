Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of 7 in Nassau County

The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of meth, $50,000, and several firearms.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation centered around drug trafficking in Nassau County led to the arrest of seven people on possession of crystal meth and firearms-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.

In September 2020, officers and special agents with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, Fernandina Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration started a joint investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

Investigators found that the drug trafficking organization involved seven individuals including Kristy Bunkley, Clay McCullers, Nathaniel Green, John Woods, James Hand, Shelley Crider and Morgan Lawrence.

All of these individuals either lived in Nassau County or traveled frequently to the county to deliver crystal meth, according to investigators.

During the investigation, detectives said they made several purchases of crystal meth from the suspects, which exceeded more than 100 grams.

Investigators also found that the drug organization was involved in selling stolen firearms and receiving firearms in exchange for meth.

Agents purchased two stolen firearms from the suspects during the course of the investigation, detectives said.

After several months of investigating, the individuals were arrested on multiple charges including trafficking meth, armed trafficking of meth, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation also resulted in the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of meth, $50,000, and several firearms.

A search of court records revealed that most of the suspects have an extensive criminal history and are convicted felons, officers said.

The mugshots of the seven suspects arrested are below.