54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting

The Nassau County Sheriffs office has filed 223 drug related and criminal charges against the 54 suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs.

Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.

The drugs law enforcement seized were 3.5 pounds of fentanyl, 380 pounds of marijuana and THC products, 6.5 pounds of meth, 3 pounds of cocaine, and smaller amounts of MDMA, heroin, and LSD.

A Nassau County mother asked First Coast News to not to show her face or use her name but says this drug bust hits close to home for her as her 30-year -old daughter has overdosed twice on Fentanyl.

“The first time she was at her boyfriends house and the second time she was at home and we had a cookout and my grandson found her she overdosed and it wasn’t a great sight for him," said the mother.

When this mother heard the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54 people in Operation Heavyweights, it was a relief.

"I'm very appreciative of it they need to get these drug dealers off the street," said the mother.

The Nassau county sheriff Bill Leeper says this year alone they responded to 101 drug overdose calls with 12 of those being deadly.

“I can't say it more clearly, we will eventually find you and we will arrest you. if you sell illicit drugs to someone and that person overdoses and dies because of those drugs we are going to charge you for their death," said Leeper.