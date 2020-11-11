Drivers told to avoid Aquatic Drive in Atlantic Beach due to SWAT situation

Police said a person has barricaded themselves inside the home. Despite attempts, the person has refused to come out for several hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Atlantic Beach police are asking the public to avoid Aquatic Drive due to an active SWAT situation.

Several crews with JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene.

The road is taped off, preventing drivers from getting to their homes. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.