Driver dies in crash on Phillips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver is dead Thursday night following an accident in the 3300 block of Phillips Highway, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a white BMW was traveling West on Belair Street and Kia was traveling north on Phillips Highway.

The BMW pulled into the path of the Kia. The Kia 't-boned' the BMW, police said.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver was uninjured.

Police say there were no signs of impairment. Detectives are working to find out if either of the drivers were speeding.

This is the 141st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.